Malaysia Airlines rejigs fare structure as relaunch looms

Malaysia Airlines has launched three economy class flexible fare options.

The carrier said the move was an attempt to adapt to a change in the way that people will travel for businesses and leisure following the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective today, passengers flying with Malaysia’s national carrier will be able to choose between the Economy Lite, Economy Basic and Economy Flex fares.

Each option provides different benefits regarding baggage allowance, options for rebooking, seat selection and priority services, allowing passengers to choose the fare that is right for them based on their individual needs and preferences.

With the Economy Basic fare, travellers receive the range of benefits that are typical of a flight with Malaysia Airlines, including 20 kilograms of checked baggage, seven kilogrammes of cabin baggage, complimentary meals, and the option to rebook their flight for the standard fee.

The Economy Lite fare reduces the Basic ticket price by up to £22, while still guaranteeing passengers seven kilogrammes of cabin baggage and complimentary meals, for travellers who do not require anything additional to this for their journey.

The Economy Flex fare meanwhile grants passengers all of the Economy Basic fare benefits outlined above, in addition to a free refund, an additional 15 kilogrammes of checked luggage, pre-flight seat selection, priority check-in, priority boarding, and priority baggage collection.

Customers also have the flexibility to rebook their ticket at no cost (aside from any difference in the fare) and the choice to board an earlier flight on the same day of travel.

They can enjoy 50 per cent off the cost of a ‘neighbour-free seat’ too.

This range of travel benefits are available for a maximum of £48, on top of the basic Economy fare.

Daniel Bainbridge, Malaysia Airlines regional manager for UK & Europe, said: “Malaysia Airlines recognises that the coronavirus pandemic will bring about a change in the way that people travel.

“In light of this, we are proud to announce our new economy class fare options, which give passengers flexibility in their booking to choose features that are right for their individual needs and situation.”

London to Kuala Lumpur flights are expected to restart on July 5th.