Ripe Retail Pop-Up headed for Palm Jumeirah

Nakheel Mall is hosting a Ripe Retail Pop-Up every weekend from now until October 24th.

The event brings together up to 20 home-grown small businesses for a boutique market on Palm Jumeirah.

Ripe at Nakheel Mall is on every Friday and Saturday from June 19th, with a diverse collection of fashion, art, food, homeware, jewellery and more from local artisans, complementing the wide range of international retailers at the mall.

The Pop-Up, open from 10:00-19:00, will line the avenue opposite Depachika Food Hall on the ground level of Nakheel Mall.

Nakheel Mall is open daily from 10:00-22:00.