Norwegian Cruise Line extends voyage suspension to October

As the road back for the cruise sector grows ever long, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has confirmed a new wave of cancellations.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will not now return to operation until at least October.

The voyage cancellations exclude September Seattle-based Alaska voyages.

The group is also cancelling select voyages through October, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions.

In a statement, the company said it would will continue to work in tandem with the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

“Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information,” the line added.

Rival Holland America Line earlier this week cancelled selected voyages into 2021 as the sector battles to return to the seas in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.