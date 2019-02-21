Inkaterra welcomes refreshed Ena Spa at Reserva Amazonica

Located on the banks of the Madre de Dios River, deep in the Amazon rainforest, the newly renovated Ena Spa at Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica is the perfect place to refresh weary travellers.

With treatment beds offering unparalleled views of the Amazonian sunsets, a spa soundtrack provided by the surrounding wildlife and using 100 per cent natural products derived from botanical extracts, the Ena Spa provides guests with an entirely local experience.

The specialised spa menu offers bespoke treatments built around a combination of ancient Peruvian techniques and exotic indigenous ingredients.

From the Amazon Purification Treatment, that uses creams made from the local Cat’s Claw plant to purify and cleanse the body, to the cold stone massage, that uses stones from Madre de Dios River bathed in natural oils to relieve tension, the Ena Spa is a relaxation experience that is truly unique to Inkaterra.