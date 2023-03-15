Regent unveils selection of family adventures for 2023

Regent has more than doubled its collection of family adventures for 2023, expanding from an exploratory handful of itineraries into a fully-fledged family programme, opening up its pioneering spirit and in-depth destination knowledge to adventurers of all ages.

The 2023 family collection now includes holidays in the Azores, Borneo, Iceland, Finland, Jordan, the Norwegian Fjords, Slovenia and Sweden.

Andrea Godfrey, Regent head of product and marketing, said: “Regent has always been about taking travellers to some of Europe and Asia’s most fascinating and lesser-explored places.

“We have dipped our toe into the water of family holidays in recent years, and now - in response to customer demand – we have expanded our programme to include a family option in almost all of our most popular destinations, from the Nordic countries to Slovenia and the Azores.”

He added: “The collection has been carefully put together by our destination experts, each of whom has a deep knowledge and passion for their ‘patch’, so agents can be assured their clients will be experiencing the very best of what each place has to offer family adventurers.

“Many of the trips can be tailored to feature upgraded or self-catering accommodation options, and when agents pick up the phone to us, they know they will be getting the best advice to meet their clients’ needs.”

Some of the new family trips for 2023 include:

The volcanic islands of the Azores have plenty of activities for even the most discerning of teens, from canyoning, coasteering and sailing to canoeing and whale watching, and budding geologists will love the belching steam vents and volcanic fumaroles.

Highlights of the new Family Adventures in the Azores itinerary include exploring the capital Ponta Delgada by bike; a whale watching excursion by catamaran; canoeing on the lakes at Furnas including seeing the fumaroles (and witnessing how the traditional Cozida das Furnas stew is cooked underground using volcanic heat); an off-road adventure to mountains, beaches, lakes and thermal water pools and a canyoning and coasteering experience, plus plenty of free time to hike, fish, snorkel and stand up paddle board.

Characterised by lake and forest adventures, this seven-night fly-drive family break is based in a cosy log cabin with private sauna and hot tub at the Lehmonkärki Resort on the shore of Päijänne, Finland’s second largest lake.

The Finnish Lakeland Family Summer Break includes a day trip to the city of Lahti for its Wooden Architecture Park and Ski Museum (with ski jump and biathlon shooting simulation); rowing to a ‘secret’ island to swim or fish in Lake Salajärvi; evening fishing along the Vääksy Canal and Lake Vesijärvi in search of perch and pike; donning a special suit to go lake floating; an adventure course in the trees at the Flowpark Adventure Park and a visit to a farm to meet the resident Siberian huskies.

