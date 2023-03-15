Abu Dhabi tourism tax scrapped for events

Abu Dhabi has removed the tourism fee taxation on event organisers across the capital. Event organisers will now be exempt from the 10 percent tourism fee for each ticket sold.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) stated in a recent circular: “With reference to the above subject, and based on Law No. (8) of 2018, establishing the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) with an overall mandate to develop and elevate quality standards of the tourism industry to achieve tourism development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Executive Council Resolution No. (54) of 2018, regarding event licensing in Abu Dhabi Emirate, and Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi decision No. (18) of 2023, concerning extending the exemption from the fees for issuing, distributing and marketing tickets in accordance with the Events Licensing System in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi;

“For further support to the investment environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, it has been decided to exempt event organisers from the tourism fee of 10% on tickets sold.”

You can see the full circular here.

https://tcaabudhabi.ae/DataFolder/Circulars/Circular%203_2023%20Event%20Licensing%20System.pdf

Source: Hotelier Middle East