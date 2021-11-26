Regent Phu Quoc to open next spring

Opening its doors next spring, Regent Phu Quoc will be an ultra-luxury all suites and villas resort set in an unrivalled private beachfront location in Long Beach on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam.

Ushering in a new era for this much-loved luxury legacy brand, Regent Phu Quoc will be the first resort to open following its acquisition by IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2018.

The resort promises to bring a new level of service, comfort and experience to this idyllic Vietnamese island.

Exceptional design and state-of-the-art technology will be delivered alongside the brand’s legendary hospitality for a seamless guest journey.

Dramatic yet discreet, each of the 176 suites and 126 villas have been elegantly designed to create sanctuary-like spaces, with calming interiors and floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering perfect vistas onto the sunset.

Six dining venues await, including Oku, a Franco-Japanese Salon de Beouf; Bar Jade, an inventive cocktail bar; Rice Market for traditional Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine; and Ocean Club which serves up laid-back beachside fare.

Guests are invited to indulge in a Vietnamese inspired wellness journey at the expansive spa, complete with spacious treatment rooms, rooftop and outdoor yoga pavilions and several swimming pools.

Meanwhile, younger guests aged four to 12 are catered to in the innovative Kid’s Club.

Juan Losada, general manager of Regent Phu Quoc, said: “It has been an honour to witness this vibrant country go from strength to strength over the years and particularly in the growing sector of luxury tourism.

“I’m excited to introduce the extraordinary experience that is Regent Phu Quoc.

“Vietnamese hospitality has a reputation that precedes it and is renowned around the world.

“Strangers are greeted as family, and we work to keep that natural spirit in the Regent Phu Quoc experience.”