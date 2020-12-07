Red Sea Development awards latest construction contract

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded one of its largest value contracts to date for the engineering, procurement and construction of an additional 40 apartment buildings at Coastal Village community.

After a tendering process, the contract was awarded to Saudi firm AlKifah Contracting Company.

“People are at the heart of this project and the Coastal Village will become the central hub for employees to live, work and relax.

“Designed around the latest concepts in co-working and community living, it will become a vibrant neighbourhood for residents, plus their family members and visitors,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

The 40 apartment buildings will consist of 40 blocks of single and double occupancy units, located at the destination’s Coastal Village, a new town which will eventually become home to the 14,000 employees set to operate the destination when it opens its doors by the end of 2022.

AlKifah will use precast concrete panels, prepared at a new dedicated precast manufacturing facility being built in the project area.

“The beauty of this agreement,” added Pagano, “is that all 40 of the residential apartment buildings will utilise elements of off-site manufacturing and prefabrication techniques.

“These approaches enhance efficiency, quality and safety, while reducing the number of construction workers needed on-site to minimize our environmental footprint during construction.”

In addition to manufacturing off-site, TRSDC uses eco-friendly, sustainable ‘green’ concrete on-site in order to minimize emissions throughout the construction process.