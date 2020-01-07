Record passenger numbers at airBaltic

airBaltic carried 5,049,317 passengers in 2019, or 22 per cent more than the year before, on its network.

The figure is the highest number in the history of the Latvian airline.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “We are reaching new heights and offering better connections to people travelling to and from the Baltics.

“In 2019, we continued our sustainable growth path and showed strong results that will help us to pave our future path, strengthening our role as the largest carrier in the region.”

He added: “Last year we launched nine new routes, and, by adding more Airbus A220-300 to our fleet, increased the comfort and reliability of our flights.

“Already now majority of our passengers fly on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.”

In 2019, airBaltic operated a total of 62,748 flights, or 12 per cent more than in 2018.

The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was at a level of 76 per cent in 2019.

In 2020, airBaltic continues its expansion in the Baltics and will launch 14 new routes, including four new direct destinations from Tallinn, Estonia, and five new destinations from Vilnius, Lithuania.