Air India to launch Mumbai connection from London Stansted

The trade and tourism industries across the east of England are set to receive a major boost next month as Air India launches a new flight from Stansted.

The national carrier will fly direct to Mumbai for the first time.

The route will be a first for the airport and comes just three months after the airline launched the only direct flights from London to the northern city of Amritsar, the carrier’s inaugural route from the airport.

The new three-times a week service begins on February 21st, initially for the winter season and will be operated by a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Ken O’Toole, London Stansted chief executive, said: “With London Stansted sitting in one of the most vibrant, exciting and innovative regions in the UK, it should come as no surprise that Air India has decided to launch this new service to one of the world’s most important economic hubs.

“This new route is further evidence of the growing demand from businesses and passengers across the region for more long-haul connections from their local airport.

“We know that 200,000 people from our region travel to Mumbai every year from other airports, so this new service will not only provide greater choice but help cut down unnecessary journeys and provide a shot in the arm to the regional and national economies.

“As a forward-thinking and innovative airport, we have the ambition and runway capacity to open up even more exciting destinations across Asia, the Middle East and beyond to satisfy rising demand, provide greater choice for consumers and provide a vital boost to jobs and the local economy over the coming years.”