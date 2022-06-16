Railway prepares for network-wide RMT strike

The railway in Scotland is preparing for network-wide strike action by the RMT union on 21, 23 and 25 June which will severely limit the number of services operating for passengers and freight.

RMT members from Network Rail Scotland and cross-border train operators LNER, CrossCounty, Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express will be taking part in the industrial action.

ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper staff are not participating in the strike, but their services will also be disrupted.

The rail industry is working hard to put plans in place to run as many trains as possible for customers on strike days.

The strike will mean a very limited train service will be running as a reduction in available staff, including signallers, will mean many rail lines cannot operate.

The railway will only operate for part of the day on strike dates, with services running from around 07:30 to around 18:30.

Services on the days following strike action will also start later in the morning due to the knock-on impact of industrial action on shift patterns.

On strike days, services in Scotland will be running on some Central Belt and cross-border routes only, including:

West Coast Mainline

East Coast Mainline

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High

Edinburgh – Bathgate

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall

Glasgow – Lanark

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts.

Passengers can find more information about their journey by visiting National Rail Enquiries or checking with their individual operator.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “We understand the disruption this strike will cause and apologise to passengers for the impact on their journeys.

“We are continuing talks with our trade unions to seek a compromise that would avoid this damaging strike action.

“Our industry has been deeply affected by the pandemic, with passenger numbers still at only 75% of pre-covid levels. We must modernise to put our railway on a sound financial footing for the future and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

“We are working hard to run as many trains as possible on strike days for our passengers and freight customers to keep as many people moving as we possibly can.”