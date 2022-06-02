Railway open for passengers celebrating Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Passengers are being advised that rail routes between London, the Midlands and North West will be open as usual during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend (2-5 June).

It’s after Network Rail engineers made the most of bank holidays earlier on in the year to carry out £41m of essential work to build a more efficient railway as part of Britain’s Rail Recovery.

This included major upgrades to tracks in Wembley and Watford to provide more reliable passenger and freight journeys.

When the Queen’s landmark celebrations begin on Thursday 2 June it means passengers can rely on rail to travel to the capital on the West Coast and Chiltern main lines.

With many thousands of people expected to join in with the landmark celebrations, people are reminded to plan their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s North West and Central region managing director, said: “We are really pleased to say that both main lines into London Euston and Marylebone stations will be open across the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend after we planned ahead and carried out our major engineering work earlier on in the year.

“We know that demand will be high as people travel into the capital to celebrate this special occasion and our station staff will be on hand to welcome passengers and help them with their journeys. As always our advice is to plan your journey using National Rail Enquiries.”

Passengers are being advised there will be changes to journeys across the Pennines between Manchester and Leeds between 2-5 June.

Signals – the traffic lights of the railway – are being upgraded as part of the ongoing Transpennine Route Upgrade.

There will be some rail replacement bus services in operation between Manchester, Stalybridge, Rochdale and Salford Central.