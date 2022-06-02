Grimaldi Forum Monaco is growing

For its silver anniversary in 2024, Grimaldi Forum Monaco is getting an incredible gift: an extension of its building that will increase exhibition space by 50% with an additional 6,000 square metres of indoor space.

Guests will also be able to enjoy more than 2,000 square metres of outdoor space, with views of the Mediterranean from the Ravel Terrace. Included in the project is a neighbouring eco-area of 6 hectares that is currently being built by the State of Monaco.

This extension, expected to be completed by 2025, will enable the venue to host larger events, have more events going on simultaneously and offer more flexibility for increasingly original event formats.