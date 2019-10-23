Raffles Grand Hotel d’ Angkor welcomes new Khmer restaurant

Raffles Grand Hotel d’ Angkor has welcomed the new Khmer restaurant, 1932.

Following a landmark refurbishment, the location will offer traditional specialties with a contemporary twist.

Located on the ground floor of the hotel’s heritage wing, next to the conservatory and behind the celebrated Elephant Bar, the elegant venue is the successor to the previous Restaurant Le Grand, which had stood since the hotel’s inception.

Named in honour of the opening year of the hotel, 1932 inherits the honour of being one of only two establishments in the country that is permitted to serve Royal Khmer Cuisine, the other being its sister Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh.

These recipes were passed by royal decree to the hotels from the king’s own kitchen.

The Royal Khmer Menu brings together an array of textures and treats to whet the taste buds, such as mango and prawn salad, spicy and sour lobster consommé, grilled lamb chops in ginger sauce, red chicken curry in coconut, and for dessert, pumpkin custard.

Raffles Grand Hotel d’ Angkor executive chef is Angela Brown.

Originally from Brisbane, Australia, she earned her chef stripes in a number of Sofitel kitchens around the world including London and Bangkok.

Having lived in Siem Reap for nearly three years, Brown has a deep appreciation for local culinary techniques.

“Khmer cuisine is a combination of refined, simple, delicate flavours,” she said.

“The dishes are much subtler than, say, Thai recipes. Khmer flavours pop out, but don’t knock you over.”

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor reopened on October 1st, after a closure of six months for renovations.

Designed in the late 1920s by architect Ernest Hébrard in French colonial style, the hotel’s interior combines Khmer art and furnishings with Art Deco influences.

“The refurbishment of the restaurant has brought it up to date with freshness and light, while retaining the sense of traveling back in time,” said hotel manager Vincent Gernigon.

“The new look of the restaurant perfectly complements the exciting menus being created by Chef Angela, which add a new dimension to Khmer cuisine.”

Breaking Travel News took a tour of the renovated property earlier this year