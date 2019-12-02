Mackay Marina Hotel opens in Queensland, Australia

Accor has further increased its footprint in the central Queensland market having acquired a franchise agreement with Mandala Asset Solutions for their recently purchased Mackay Marina Hotel.

The eight-storey, 79-room hotel will rebrand as Mantra Mackay on December 15th, becoming Accor’s second property in the central Queensland hub of Mackay.

It joins the group’s 152-room ibis Mackay hotel.

Mantra Mackay, which was constructed in 2005 and stands on a prime waterfront site offering views over the Coral Sea, also features a restaurant and bar, fitness centre, swimming pool, four conference and meetings rooms and a business centre.

Accor chief operating officer, Pacific, Simon McGrath, said the acquisition of Mantra Mackay allowed the group to increase its offering in one of Queensland’s fastest growing coastal cities and complement its existing network.

“Mantra Mackay is one of the best properties in Mackay and this acquisition speaks to our confidence in the city’s future and the importance of securing well positioned product in market,” said McGrath.

“We are excited to again partner with Mandala Asset Solutions on this property and believe it has great potential to service a number of markets.”

Mantra Mackay is the second franchise agreement signed between Accor and Mandala Asset Solutions, joining Mercure Albury on the Victorian border.