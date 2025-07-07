Radisson Hotel Group unveils the opening of Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova in Montenegro

Radisson Hotel Group proudly announces the opening of Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova, a premium beachfront retreat nestled on an isolated peninsula along the Adriatic coast in Dobra Voda, Montenegro. Surrounded by lush green hills and crystal-clear waters, the resort introduces a captivating blend of natural serenity, elevated comfort, and world-class service, offering guests a unique destination where the sun meets the sea.

“Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio in Southeast Europe and a shining example of how our resort offerings are evolving to meet the desires of modern travelers seeking authenticity, nature, and meaningful experiences,” said Lars Gericke, Vice President, Franchise Services, Radisson Hotel Group. “We are proud to open this remarkable property and to mark a milestone in our regional expansion with such a unique destination.”

A unique seaside escape

Set in a revitalizing microclimate where winds meet and carry refreshing sea aerosols, Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova offers guests a balanced and serene experience. The resort features 170 contemporary rooms and suites, many with private balconies boasting panoramic sea views, and is thoughtfully designed for comfort, style, and sustainability.

Premium leisure and wellness facilities

Guests can relax and recharge in the resort’s two outdoor saltwater pools, enjoy exclusive access to a private beach, or stay active at two tennis courts, a yoga deck, and an open-air fitness terrace. For

those seeking a wellness-oriented holiday, the surroundings and amenities offer a truly holistic retreat.

Authentic dining with a view

The resort boasts a vibrant selection of culinary offerings. Guests can savour Montenegrin flavours with a modern twist at the Borovina Restaurant, enjoy healthy buffet breakfasts overlooking the Adriatic, or unwind with cocktails and light bites at Sunkiss Beach Restaurant. Locally sourced ingredients and seasonal menus elevate the resort’s culinary identity.

Tailor-made events in stunning venues

Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova provides the perfect setting for seaside weddings, private celebrations, and corporate events. From an open-air amphitheatre to multiple panoramic terraces, the venues

are designed to host memorable gatherings against the backdrop of breathtaking sunsets and sea horizons.

Ideal location to explore Montenegro’s coast

Located just 10 minutes from Bar Old Town, and within easy reach of Velika Plaža, Skadar Lake, and the historic King Nikola’s Palace, the resort is an ideal base for guests seeking both relaxation and adventure. Transfers from Podgorica (55 km) and Tivat (72 km) airports are available upon request.

“From sunrise yoga to sunset celebrations, Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova is designed to offer unforgettable moments in a truly magical setting,” said Christian Kreković, General Manager of Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova. “We are thrilled to welcome guests to this idyllic location where they can experience genuine Montenegrin hospitality, rejuvenate by the sea, and enjoy the very best of our resort lifestyle.”

Discover Radisson Resort Ruža Vjetrova – where nature, elegance, and experience meet on Montenegro’s most enchanting coastline.