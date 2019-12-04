Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh opens in Vietnam

Radisson Blu has welcomed the opening of a new beachfront resort on the shores of Vietnam.

The new Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh is nestled on Long Beach, a stunning 18-kilometre-long stretch of sand in Khanh Hoa province, on Vietnam’s south-central coast.

Located just ten minutes’ drive from Cam Ranh International Airport, which offers direct connections to and from major Asian cities including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai, this elegant seafront resort will provide an inspiring retreat for domestic and international travellers alike.

The resort features 292-rooms, suites and pool villas, which range from a generous 45 square meters to an expansive 140 square meters with panoramic ocean views.

The 36-villas also boast private pools, cabanas and alfresco dining areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests can relax on the beach along the resort or take part in water sports activities, enjoy the resort’s spa facilities such as the Himalayan crystal salt chamber or Ice grotto, plunge into the outdoor infinity pool or work out in the fully equipped fitness centre.

Event planners can organize creative meetings and social functions in nine state-of-the-art facilities, including the versatile Grand Ballroom that can seat up to 385-persons for a gala dinner.

“We are delighted to introduce guests to Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh, our new jewel on Vietnam’s golden coast.

“With a beachfront setting, outstanding accommodation and world-class facilities, we are confident that this will become a sought-after destination for couples’ escapes, family vacations and memorable events, including weddings.

“We look forward to welcoming the world to Cam Ranh Bay,” said Peter Tichy, general manager, Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh.

Vietnam welcomed 11.3 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2019, up 8.7 percent year-on-year.

This puts the country firmly on track towards achieving another full-year arrivals record.