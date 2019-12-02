Pan Pacific London scheduled to open in late 2020

Pan Pacific Hotels Groups will plant its first flag in Europe next autumn, with the opening of Pan Pacific London.

The developers hope the property will become the unparalleled address for the discerning well-heeled travellers who seek to find a balance in life.

The hotel will bring to the city of London, the signature Pan Pacific gracious hospitality, with a touch of Asian resourcefulness.

Having identified Aldgate’s importance as a creative, business and technology hub - no longer a corridor between the City and the East - the 237-room hotel is located in One Bishopsgate Plaza, London’s new landmark tower just across from Liverpool Street Station.

The combination of treasured nearby London landmarks and the profusion of new and vibrant entertainment in Aldgate are all just a few minutes’ walk away.

Designed by Yabu Pushelberg, Pan Pacific London provides a retreat unmatched in scale and quality by any existing hotels in the area.

The hotel’s Signature Suite, perched on the 18th floor will be the epitome of luxury with spectacular views to city landmark, the Gherkin.