Qatar Tourism Launches Awards Programme to Celebrate Excellence in Tourism Industry

Qatar Tourism, in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), has launched the Qatar Tourism Awards, a programme designed to celebrate and recognise the remarkable contributions made by businesses in delivering outstanding and distinct tourism experiences in Qatar.

The Qatar Tourism Awards are designed to shed light on the factors that contribute to curating a visitor’s experience at every touchpoint of their journey, by awarding tourism businesses that continually achieve excellence in customer service delivery. This initiative aims to encourage all stakeholders who play a direct or indirect role in the delivery of tourism experiences to continue to develop and emulate exceptional initiatives characterised by uniqueness, sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality service.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to launch the Qatar Tourism Awards, which are designed to recognise the exceptional work of stakeholders in the tourism sector. Qatar is home to some of the world’s most iconic tourism experiences, and this is achieved by the vision, hard work, and dedication of the businesses and individuals in the tourism sector. Through this programme, we hope to inspire and encourage our partners to develop new and innovative initiatives that will continue to elevate Qatar’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination.”

The Qatar Tourism Awards will focus on three principal categories: Cultural Experiences, Smart Solutions, and Service Excellence, which highlight the different aspects of the visitor experience.

Entry to the Qatar Tourism Awards is open to all tourism businesses, operators, entrepreneurs, visitor attractions, organisations, and events that operate in Qatar and promote Qatar to a domestic and international audience. Submissions for the awards are now open, and winners will be announced in a special ceremony later this year. To apply, visit: Qatar Tourism Awards | Qatar Tourism

