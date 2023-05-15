‘Amazing Workation’ to further boost Thailand’s appeal to foreign film makers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report the launch by the Thailand Film Office under the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, of ‘Thailand – Amazing Workation’, the newest chapter in Thailand’s ongoing efforts to remain one of the best filming destinations in the world.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said “Thailand is already a favourite filming location for foreign TV and film makers, who applaud the kingdom’s diverse geographical characteristics, historical sites, natural beauty, fascinating culture, and filmmaking services and government support. The latest Amazing Workation initiative will certainly help further strengthen this appeal.”

The ‘Amazing Workation’ initiative contains three aspects of film production fundamentals – Great Incentives, Great Services, and Great Relaxation.

The ‘Great Incentives’ reflect the best of value beyond ‘Fast Cash,’ ‘Speedy Pay (Rebate),’ and ‘Truly Transparent’ concept. The maximum rebate up to 20% for foreign film production projects that invest 50 million Baht will be increased to 150 million Baht per project. Income tax exemption will be given to foreign film actors when filming in Thailand, for a 5-year period from 2 August 2023 to 1 August 2028.

The ‘Great Services’ reflect the world-class services, facilities, and hospitality provided to foreign film makers in Thailand, while the ‘Great Relaxation’ represents the friendly charm, unique culture, and wonderful leisure activities that can be enjoyed while filming in Thailand.

Evidence of Thailand’s well-earned popularity as a filming destination for film makers from around the world, is data showing that 171 foreign films were shot in Thailand in the first four months of 2023 from January to April – earning revenue of 1.29 billion Baht. These represented an increase of 18 films and 118 million Baht in revenue when compared to the same period in 2022.

For 2023, the month of April alone saw 33 films productions – earning revenue of 169 million Baht. In the first three months of 2023, March recorded 60 film productions – earning 488 million Baht, February 2023 saw 43 film productions – earning 370.99 million Baht, and January welcomed 35 film productions – earning 270 million Baht.

In 2022, Thailand was chosen as the location for 348 foreign film productions – earning revenue of almost 6.4 billion Baht.

Among the most high-profile productions filmed recently in Thailand was the third season of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ reality TV series in Phuket which premiered on the Peacock streaming service on 23 March 2023, and the final two episodes of season 27 of ABC’s “The Bachelor’ series in Krabi which aired on 20 and 27 March 2023.

On the big screen, Czech adventure comedy movie ‘Ostrov’ (The Island), which was shot almost entirely in Phuket and Krabi, was released in theatres in Europe in February 2023.