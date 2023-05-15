HOTEL DE LA VILLE CELEBRATES SEVENTY YEARS OF “ROMAN HOLIDAY”

Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel celebrates the 70th anniversary of the “Roman Holiday” with an exclusive experience on two wheels that will take guests on a tour of the iconic locations of Rome featured in the legendary movie.

Released in 1953 and directed by William Wyler, the film helped to establish the Eternal City in the collective imagination as the embodiment of the Dolce Vita lifestyle. Created exclusively for hotel guests, this exhilarating scooter ride will trace the steps of the film’s two leading characters, played by Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, taking in all the Roman locations made iconic by the multi-award-winning picture. See the Pantheon and Trevi Fountain, Mouth of Truth and the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument, and on to Piazza di Spagna where Audrey Hepburn in the role of Princess Anna buys a gelato to eat on the Spanish Steps. Next comes the Roman Forum and the Colosseum, and lastly, Via della Stamperia where, in order to avoid being recognised, the princess decided to have a haircut.

The actress was so utterly captivated by her “Roman Holiday” experience that she went on to spend twenty years of her life in the capital. This exciting scooter itinerary is the Hotel de la Ville’s tribute to the strong ties between Rome and the film industry. It offers guests an opportunity to make an unforgettable discovery of the city’s most enchanting corners, and all on two wheels, echoing Hepburn’s own scooter ride around Rome in the most celebrated of 1950s American romantic comedies.