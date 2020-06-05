Qatar Airways to fly to 40 destinations as rebuild continues

Qatar Airways gradual rebuilding of its network continues with Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore and Vienna resuming flights this week.

The move – in line with similar decisions from regional rivals Etihad and Emirates - grows its global network to over 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations.

The airline also announced the upcoming resumption of flights to Berlin, Dar es Salaam, New York, Tunis and Venice while also increasing services to Dublin, Milan and Rome to daily flights.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer more choice to its passengers.

The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew.

The airline has implemented several changes, including the introduction of personal protective equipment suits for cabin crew while onboard, as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight.

Passengers will also be required to wear face coverings inflight, with the carrier recommending travellers bring their own for fit and comfort purposes.