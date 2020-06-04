Middle Eastern carries return to more cities

Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from June 15th.

The decision follows an announcement form the federal government of the United Arab Emirates that it will lift restrictions on transit passengers.

However, with restrictions remaining in place in most countries, travellers have been reminded to check entry and exit requirements before journeys.

Flights to the following cities will be available: Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

In addition, from June 8th, Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations.

With this latest announcement, Emirates will be offering flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila (from June 11th).

Working closely with the UAE authorities, Emirates continues to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the world.

Emirates president Tim Clark suggested earlier this week the global aviation community might be back to something like normal by summer 2021.

Etihad

Reacting to the government move, Etihad Airways said it would link 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi from June 10th.

Etihad recently launched links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, allowing direct transfer connections to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Throughout June, Etihad is continuing to operate a network of special flights from Abu Dhabi to previously announced destinations across its international network.

Easy transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.