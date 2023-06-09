Qatar Airways Takes QVerse to New Heights

Leading the industry with innovation, Qatar Airways has introduced new QVerse environments allowing users to navigate their travel arrangements in an immersive digital experience prior to entering an airport.

The Airline is inviting all to feel what it is like to fly in the future with its MetaHuman cabin crew ‘Sama’ – named after ‘sky’ in Arabic – who assists with a journey through Qatar Airways’ various First Class check-in counters, Premium Lounges, and Business and Economy Class cabins.

The online experience has been augmented to include the new Business Class Suite and Economy Class in the Boeing 787-9; and the Qsuite and Economy Class in the Airbus A350-1000. Passengers can now also explore the oasis of luxury in the Al Safwa First Class Lounge and the tranquillity of the Al Mourjan Business Class lounge at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Technological advances have opened up a new world of opportunities to enhance the digital offerings available to our customers. As we continually strive to provide excellence at every step, the online booking journey is no exception which is why we have invested in QVerse. Passengers can now virtually experience our award-winning services at Hamad International Airport and onboard our aircraft.”

QVerse users will get the chance to utilise a discount up to 10 per cent while exploring the new environments, which can then be used when booking Premium or Economy Class tickets with Qatar Airways.



QVerse users will have the opportunity to try out the Qatar Airways immersive experience, ahead of securing their bookings on Qatar Airways’ network of over 160 destinations. While roaming the QVerse, passengers will be presented the airline’s most competitive fares for the upcoming six months. Users can also continue exploring with a sampling of the onboard cabins, ranging from seat features to a taste of the Business and Economy Class dining menus.

International travellers can now explore the products and services of the ‘World’s Best Airline’ in over 10 languages including Arabic, Chinese (traditional), Chinese (simplified), English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Thai.



Qatar Airways originally entered the metaverse world with the launch of its novel virtual reality experience QVerse in April 2022. Originally, the environments that were available for users to explore included the Premium Check-in area at HIA, the award-winning Business Class – Qsuite, and the Economy Class cabin of the Boeing 777-300, via their Personal Electronic Devices. The National Carrier of the State of Qatar was the first global airline to introduce a MetaHuman cabin crew offering a digital interactive customer journey.