Radisson Hotel Group opens its first hotel in the Antalya region

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaş, a magnificent addition to the Group’s portfolio and its first property in the picturesque region of Antalya. This milestone opening marks a significant step forward in the Group’s mission to expand its presence in Turkey to over 45 properties and provide travelers with remarkable accommodation options and unforgettable experiences.

Nestled in the heart of one of Turkey’s most enchanting coastal towns, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaş is situated on the Mediterranean coast and is surrounded by stunning beaches. With its rich history, beaches, and many natural wonders, Kaş offers a range of unique experiences that are sure to leave a lasting impression on visitors. Guests can explore the sea life in Akvaryum Bay, an ideal spot for swimming, snorkeling, and diving lessons, or spend a wonderful day taking a boat tour to Kekova. Travelers can also spend a relaxing day at Kaputaş Beach, one of the most famous beaches in Turkey, or visit the picturesque island of Meis, just an easy 30-minute ferry ride from Kas. For guests seeking a historic and culturally rich experience, a visit to the ancient city of Patara is a must to see the historical ruins dating back to 100 AD, including a Roman theater, triumphal arches, and stone columns. Additionally, guests can enjoy walks along the Carian Trail and Lycian Way, see the famous King’s Tomb, or explore the Antiphellus Ancient City.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaş features 50 charming rooms and suites in a Mediterranean-inspired design with pastel colors and handmade stone floor tiles, that offer garden or sea views as well as either a balcony or a private pool. Guests can head to the nearby beach, just 800 m away with a free shuttle, free towels, sunbeds, and umbrellas. The hotel will offer variety of culinary experiences at its à la carte restaurant, Zeugma that offers guests delightful breakfast and dinner options inspired by local Turkish cuisines, including mouthwatering dishes like Grilled Beef Tenderloin Medallion and Turkish Delight Iskender Kebab. At Terasu’shi Restaurant, guest can savor the exotic flavors of classical Asian cuisine, with talented chefs preparing captivating sushi shows and dishes like Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce and Fried Beef Noodle. Ares Bar provides a comfortable and sophisticated setting to relax and enjoy a wide selection of drinks, featuring a perfect atmosphere, captivating pastel colors, ample seating, and local touches. Indulge in ultimate relaxation at the Pur Well Massage & Therapy Center, offering a range of treatments such as classic massages, aromatherapy, skincare, and special therapy packages.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Turkey with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaş as our first property in the beautiful and historic Antalya region. We are committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences that showcase Turkey’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. This property is the perfect destination for travelers seeking a relaxing escape as well as access to some of Turkey’s most sought-after attractions.’’

Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaş General Manager, Ümit Tibukoğlu says: “It is a great pleasure to open the first Radisson Blu hotel in the stunning Antalya Kaş region. Our team is excited to extend our signature hospitality and provide memorable experiences to all our guests.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaş is 148 km away from Dalaman Airport and 205 km away from Antalya Airport. Guests can also use the nearby bus stops should they wish to arrive by public transport or explore the city.

