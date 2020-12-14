Delphina hotels & resorts honoured by World Travel Awards

Delphina hotels & resorts has been recognised with a series of top titles at the World Travel Awards.

Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & Spa was able to defend the title of Europe’s Leading Green Resort in 2020, while Resort & Spa Le Dune was honoured as Italy’s Leading Beach Resort for the first time.

Elena Muntoni, brand manager for Delphina hotels & resorts, said: “These awards are the confirmation of our commitment and passion for over a quarter century and further strengthen the orientation of our future actions.”

Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & Spa is an elegant resort with a green soul just a few minutes from Santa Teresa Gallura, designed to offer a five-star holiday in freedom.

Immersed in 28 hectares of park, among Mediterranean shrubs and essences, in front of 1,400 meters of pristine coastline and dream beaches of white sand, it overlooks the archipelagos of La Maddalena and southern Corsica.

Resort & Spa Le Dune in Badesihas is immersed in a park of 280,000 square meters between sand dunes, junipers and scented Mediterranean scrub.

“The award for the Resort & Spa Le Dune,” added Muntoni, “fill us with pride and inspires us to do better and better.

“The beauty of Li Junchi beach, right in front of the resort, makes our offer unique – eight kilometres long, it is also very popular with guests who can take long walks on almost deserted areas.

“The sand dunes behind the beach have fascinating vegetation, populated by junipers, sea roses and other essences, while the stunning view ranges from the islet of Isola Rossa to Asinara Island.”

At the same time, Delphina hotels & resorts itself took the prestigious title of Italy’s Leading Hotel Group

Delphina hotels & resorts is a specialist in seaside holidays in northern Sardinia.

Operating for almost 30 years, the company is owned and operated directly by two Gallura families, attentive to safeguarding and protecting the environment in which they were born and still live.

The brand currently operates twelve four- and five-star hotels, exclusive residences, and six spas.

The properties are all immersed in green Mediterranean gardens overlooking the sea between the Costa Smeralda, the Archipelago of La Maddalena and the Gulf of Asinara, in the towns of Cannigione, Palau, Santa Teresa Gallura, Isola Rossa and Badesi.

The company is at the forefront of projects on environmental sustainability and in support of producers or local food and wine in Sardinia.

