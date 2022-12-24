Qatar Airways Celebrates the Start of the Holiday Season with Memorable Experiences

Qatar Airways brings the holiday spirit throughout its customer experience as passengers reconnect with family and friends until 27 December.

From the moment passengers indulge in nostalgic favourites at our premium lounges to the traditional seasonal menus onboard; the taste and flavours of sweet treats evoke childhood memories, a constant reminder of the joy of travel this holiday season.

The annual celebration takes place onboard and at Qatar Airways’ Premium Lounges. Passengers travelling in Premium Cabins will dine in the glow of snowflake themed lanterns, complemented by cutlery bands and festive linens. The holiday special menu card design leads to a presentation of a creamy chestnut soup, seafood platter with rosemary sauce, smoked salmon, tuna tataki, prawns, and a roasted stuffed turkey, ending with the comforting warm goodness of marshmallow hot chocolate, peppermint candy canes and festive biscotti.

Passengers travelling in the Economy cabin can select from holiday favourites including pumpkin mousseline salad, roasted stuffed turkey with jus, roasted root vegetables and gingerbread white mousse cake with festive crumble, red velvet and gold beads. In keeping with the holiday spirit, passengers can unwind watching their favourite holiday movies while enjoying hot chocolate served in festive snowflake themed eco-friendly paper cups, with marshmallows,salted caramel popcorn, and peppermint candy canes.

The Qatar Airways holiday season celebrations can be experienced on selected routes across Europe, Americas, Africa, and Asia until 27 December. Throughout the holiday season, passengers can enjoy the warm and fuzzy feelings that only Oryx One’s iconic holiday special movie collection can provide.

Qatar Airways gears up for holiday travel across the airline’s Premium Lounges in Qatar and its Global Premium Lounges in London, Beirut, Singapore, and Bangkok. Passengers can get into the spirit of the season with a special selection of celebratory beverages and cuisine consisiting of butternut squash chowder, turkey roulade and cranberry sauce, with a miniature yule log or a traditional mince pie to follow. Dedicated flower arrangements with a touch of sparkle add that perfect trimming to seasonal festive ambience.

