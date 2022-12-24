Oman’s SalamAir launches Muscat-Bangkok direct flights

Oman based airline SalamAir has launched a new three-times weekly direct service from Muscat to Bangkok – its second destination in Thailand after Phuket.

The Muscat-Bangkok flights will operate on a Sunday, Tuesday and Friday, with the return Bangkok-Muscat flights operating on a Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The inaugural Flight OV467 departed Muscat at 18.45 Hrs. on 18 December and arrived in Bangkok at 03.45 Hrs. on 19 December.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in cooperation with public and private sector partners, has arranged a welcoming ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Mr. Chaiwat Tamthai, TAT Director Dubai Office, said “The new Muscat-Bangkok route introduced by SalamAir will help the TAT significantly in our efforts to grow the Oman market to Thailand. Together with the existing Muscat-Phuket flights, it will offer Omani travellers both increased seat capacity and route flexibility in visiting the kingdom.”

SalamAir launched its Muscat-Phuket route in December of 2019, and the pre-pandemic period of 2019-2020 saw the TAT working closely with the airline to promote Thailand as a preferred travel destination in the Oman market.

ADVERTISEMENT

On its introduction the service from Muscat to Phuket operated three times a week; now the frequency has been boosted to four weekly flights which depart the Omani capital on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The cooperation between the TAT and SalamAir has included a fam trip to Phuket in January of 2020 for travel agents from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and most recently a joint sales promotion that ran from 1 November-15 December, 2022, promoting Thailand in the Gulf Cooperation Council member states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and also Iran. This promotion was focused primarily at first-time visitors to Thailand.

Established in 2016, SalamAir is a low-cost airline operating to over 30 destinations around the world from its base in Muscat, including Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. Its fleet comprises 180-seat Airbus A320neo and 212-seat A321neo aircraft.