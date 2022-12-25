Hyatt Continues to Expand Luxury Portfolio with Plans for Hotel Flüela in Switzerland

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Davos Luxury Properties AG for Hotel Flüela.

Currently operating on an unbranded basis, the 50-room luxury hotel is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in 2023 after an extensive refurbishment. The agreement demonstrates Hyatt’s commitment to the continued and significant growth of its luxury brands in Europe, as well as an ongoing commitment to offer unique, story-worthy experiences to guests and World of Hyatt members.

Situated in the heart of Davos Dorf, home to one of Switzerland’s largest ski resorts and the World Economic Forum, Hotel Flüela has played an integral role in the town’s transformation from remote Alpine village to the globally recognized business and lifestyle destination it is today. In 1868, the property’s pioneering founder Andreas Gredig reimagined his father’s inn to open the first hotel in Davos as Hotel Flüela. The astounding 155-year history of this hotel is intertwined with that of its guests – ski enthusiasts, world dignitaries and explorers who have experienced traditional Swiss hospitality at Hotel Flüela over the last century.

“Today’s announcement signals Hyatt’s commitment to delivering on our ambitious growth plans for our luxury portfolio across Europe, bringing our diverse brands to some of the region’s most sought-after destinations, says Briana Swift, director of development, Western Europe, Hyatt. “Hotel Flüela is a beloved landmark, intrinsically linked to the international acclaim Davos holds. It will be a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, inspiring guests to discover their own stories amongst the town’s rich history.”

With thousands of business and leisure travelers visiting Davos each year, Hotel Flüela is enviably positioned to ensure guests make the most of their stay. Located directly opposite the Davos train station, the hotel is also a two minute walk from the vast slopes of the legendary Parsenn ski resort. Guests will be able to enjoy one of 50 elegantly designed guestrooms, taking in the impressive vistas of the surrounding snow-topped mountains.

“It’s a pleasure to work alongside Hyatt for this next step in Hotel Flüela’s impressive history,” says Jamie Negus, General Manager, Hotel Flüela “We look forward to combining our expertise with Hyatt’s in theluxury hospitality space to position Hotel Flüela as the hotel of choice for the many high-end travelers looking for world-class service and elevated experiences whilst visiting Davos.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a distinct collection of extraordinary and inspiring properties, encouraging guests to experience one-of-a-kind stays in some of the world’s most celebrated destinations. Hotel Fluela is set to be the second Swiss property to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and will join the previously announced hotel in development in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which is expected to open in winter 2023.

Other Hyatt European properties within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand include: Hôtel Reisen in Sweden, The Wellem in Germany, Il Tournabuoni Hotel in Italy, Hôtel du Louvre, Hôtel du Palais Biarritz and Hôtel Martinez in France, La Zambra in Spain, Magma Resort Santorini in Greece, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest in Hungary, Great Scotland Yard Hotel in the United Kingdom. In addition, Grand Hansa Hotel, in Helsinki, Finland, is expected to open in 2023.