Qatar Airways and JetBlue Further Enhance Codeshare Agreement

Qatar Airways today announced the deepening of its relationship with JetBlue through the expansion of the airlines’ codeshare agreement. This expansion allows JetBlue passengers to enjoy unrivalled travel options between the United States and 11 new destinations, in 8 different countries across Africa and Asia via Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Incredible cities to be discovered include Accra, Addis-Ababa, Alexandria, Bangkok, Cairo, Denpasar, Harare, Jakarta, Khartoum, Phuket, and Windhoek. These 11 new markets will be added to the 13 existing codeshare destinations already available to JetBlue customers within the Qatar Airways’ network in Africa, Asia and Middle-East.

This builds on the airlines’ partnership that first began in 2011. Qatar Airways passengers already benefit from access to over 50 destinations across JetBlue’s network, including being able to book travel on JetBlue’s extensive routes between the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America regions.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is excited to bring our codeshare partnership with JetBlue to our extensive global network, offering passengers seamless connectivity to over 150 destinations worldwide including premier destinations across Africa and Asia. For more than a decade, JetBlue has been an outstanding partner, and as we continue to deepen our ties we are committed to offering travellers effortless connections and unparalleled service. Both Qatar Airways and JetBlue have a strong commitment to excellence, and we look forward to further building our partnership.”

“Together with Qatar Airways, we’re connecting more customers to more outstanding destinations around the world, all while providing them with industry-leading experiences onboard both our airlines,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Qatar Airways is already one of our top partners for connecting customers across the Americas to its global network, which is why we’re continuing to strengthen our relationship and give travellers a variety of new travel options.”

Along with expanded destinations, customers will also enjoy enhancements that link the carriers’ loyalty programmes. Privilege Club and TrueBlue members benefit from the ability to accrue Privilege Club Avios or TrueBlue points as part of this codeshare agreement. In the future, these benefits will expand with the ability to redeem points on either carrier’s flights.

ADVERTISEMENT