British Airways is returning to its much-loved full Club World service

British Airways is relaunching its much-anticipated Club World (business class) service with delicious new menus offering customers a more brasserie-style dining experience when they travel.

The return to a full service will include new enhanced standards of dining where each course is served to customers individually. British Airways will start serving signature hot soups and warm desserts, such as artichoke and parmesan soup with rye croutons and warm apple strudel with vanilla sauce, which are both perfect starts to the airline’s winter menus.

British Airways’ new Club World menus will reflect its commitment to using British provenance and premium ingredients from local producers celebrating originality. There will also be a range of seasonal options for customers to choose from, such as the British Original Cottage Pie or chocolate fondant with crème anglaise. In addition, the airline will also be offering menus with regional variations that features cuisines tailored to specific routes, including lemon and herb grilled mahi-mahi fish on its Caribbean flights, chicken dum biryani on routes from India and king prawn machbous from the Middle East.

For those customers wanting to maximise their sleep on board, the airline is also reintroducing its express service on evening flights. Customers will be able to request a one tray service so they can enjoy a quick bite to eat and then head to sleep if they wish.

The new menus have been carefully curated by British Airways’ culinary experts and have been thoughtfully paired with beverage options from the airline’s inflight drinks menu. Over the last few months, the airline has been trialling menu variations and service styles with the airline’s cabin crew to ensure they meet customers’ expectations.

Sajida Ismail, British Airways’ Head of Onboard Experience, said: “It’s incredibly important that when we brought our full service back, it exceeded our customers’ expectations. We have taken time to ensure that we are offering a premium brasserie-style dining experience that not only tastes good, but one that our crew feel confident in delivering.

“We have had such great feedback from the recent introduction of new menus across our First, World Traveller Plus, World Traveller and Club Europe cabins and we know our new Club World menus won’t disappoint.”

The airline also launched its newest campaign last week, which celebrates British Airways’ people, its customers, the nation and how it has helped make British Airways a British Original. As part of this campaign, customers can expect to see the celebration of originality throughout the menus with British classics and a focus on British provenance.

The airline is also introducing a refreshed Club World check-in zone at Heathrow Terminal 5, to enhance the premium experience at every step of their journey.

British Airways is also continuing to roll out its newest business class seat, Club Suite, across its Boeing 777 fleet. The airline has taken delivery of another A350 aircraft this year, which has the Club Suite installed as well as the latest generation of the First cabin, including the introduction of the First suite door.