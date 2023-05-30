Qatar Airways and Google Cloud to Collaborate on Data and AI

Google Cloud and Qatar Airways have agreed to collaborate to set out the airline’s intention to explore leveraging Google Cloud’s data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to create superior customer experiences for its passengers.

In 2022, Qatar Airways carried 18.5 million passengers across 150 destinations worldwide. This large volume of passengers drives an abundance of structured and unstructured data to the airline’s digital transformation unit. The proposed collaboration with Google Cloud is intended to help bring deeper meaning to Qatar Airways’ customer data through the power of Google’s data analytics, AI and machine learning (ML) solutions, including BigQuery and Vertex AI. This, in turn, will enable the airline to enhance the travel experience for passengers, providing them with offerings personalized to their individual needs, travel trends, and past travel history.

Qatar Airways Chief Information Officer, Mr. A.T. Srinivasan, said, “Qatar Airways is a highly respected aviation leader which has always set benchmarks with its globally recognised and award-winning customer service. Google Cloud brings us the opportunity to build elasticity and scalability on demand, as we increasingly look to leverage both structured and unstructured data to personalise customer and employee experience. We will also leverage Google’s highly secure and diverse set of Cloud service offerings for optimising our airline and airport operations particularly in the areas of aircraft inventory, flight operations both on ground and in the air, as well as airport operations. We also look forward to collaborating with Google Cloud to try out some of their cutting-edge technology through this long-term partnership. The presence of a Cloud in Qatar gives us the assurance that our data stays in-country and we can focus on data and AI/ML led innovation without having to worry about data residency.”

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud added: “Businesses today can make smart decisions in real time and provide personalized experiences to their customers through AI and machine learning tools. Qatar Airways is not only an airline that takes passengers from point A to point B, but also it is a manifestation of Qatari hospitality. Through use of Google Cloud, Qatar Airways can enable passengers to enjoy elevated travel experiences, including personalized travel recommendations and suggestions as if they have a dedicated travel agent who understands their specific needs and requirements.”

Additionally, Qatar Airways and Google Cloud will explore further areas of collaboration, including using cloud tools to drive cost optimization, increase streamlined operations, and more. Sustainability is also a top priority in the airline’s digital transformation roadmap, and Qatar Airlines will explore using Google Cloud, the cleanest cloud in the industry, to implement new programs that will support Qatar Airways in fulfilling its sustainability goals by 2030.