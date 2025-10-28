roomangel appoints Kadam Jeet Jain as Chief Technology Officer

The roomangel Foundation, the global nonprofit committed to building a fairer, safer, and more transparent hospitality ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Kadam Jeet Jain as Chief Technology Officer.

Kadam joins with a mandate to build out roomangel’s AI development capabilities and lead the creation of the world’s most advanced AI system for hotel performance-the foundation’s flagship platform, hive. hive serves as the connected intelligence layer for hotels, helping them harness data to improve yield, reduce dependency on intermediaries, and prepare for the next era of Agentic AI in travel.

With over 18 years of experience driving large-scale digital transformation across hospitality, healthcare, and e-commerce, Kadam was a co-founder and CTO at Treebo Hotels, developing a proprietary hotel tech stack from the ground up and scaling the group to more than 1,000 hotels across 120 cities. Kadam has also led engineering teams at MakeMyTrip and Aster DM Healthcare, where he scaled digital platforms to millions of users and pioneered the use of AI for personalisation and operational efficiency. His background in LLM optimisation, RAG architectures, and AI-driven automation makes him ideally suited to advance hive’s mission of creating a verified, interoperable layer for trusted hotel data.

“Kadam’s appointment marks a major step in our mission to return control of distribution and data to hoteliers,” said Brian Reeves, Founder and CEO of the roomangel Foundation. “hive isn’t just another analytics tool-it’s the foundation for a new travel infrastructure, one built on trust, verification, and collaboration between humans and AI agents.”

The hive platform, under Kadam’s leadership, will continue to evolve as the AI engine of the Verified Agentic Web - a trusted digital ecosystem that enables AI agents to make bookings, pricing decisions, and recommendations based on verified hotel data. This initiative aims to safeguard both hoteliers and travellers by ensuring that every rate, listing, and piece of content is authentic, real-time, and verifiable.

“The next wave of AI will reshape how the world travels,” said Kadam Jeet Jain. “hive represents that future: an open, intelligent system that empowers hotels to own their data, optimise performance, and build direct relationships with travellers through AI agents they can trust.”

With hive now analysing billions of rates daily and onboarding hotel groups across multiple continents, Kadam’s arrival ensures that roomangel will remain at the forefront of AI innovation in hospitality, building the tools, standards, and trust layer required to power a fairer future for global travel.