Miraval Resorts & Spas announces brand collaborations focusing on mental wellbeing and inclusivity

Supporting its core brand pillar of creating a life in balance through mindfulness, Miraval Resorts & Spas, an original thought leader in wellbeing, announced details of its 2023 brand collaborations.

With emphasis on mental wellbeing, mindfulness and inclusivity in travel and hospitality, 2023 highlights include continued collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the introduction of a new collaborative relationship with Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of BIPOC mental health nonprofit The AAKOMA Project. Promoting workplace-wellness and self-care culture among colleagues, these thoughtfully selected brand collaborations bring a heightened focus on profoundly and positively impacting colleagues’ wellbeing, empowering them to be even better equipped to provide exceptional service to Miraval guests.

“The Miraval brand is built with the intention of supporting integrative, whole-person wellbeing through purposeful human connections,” said Susan Santiago, head of lifestyle and Miraval operations. “Through the evolution and expansion of our collaborations, Miraval Resorts are able to make a lasting, positive impact on our guests, colleagues and extended community with meaningful tools to build resilience and create a balanced life.”

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Now in its third year, the Miraval brand’s collaboration with NAMI, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, is focused on caring for the caregivers and promoting a life in balance for colleagues and guests. In January, Miraval Austin hosted a retreat for the NAMI HelpLine team, a group of staff and volunteers dedicated to providing resources and support to those impacted by mental health conditions. The retreat created a space for reconnection and rest to support the holistic wellbeing of NAMI’s HelpLine team. NAMI thought leaders will also have a presence at each of Miraval Resorts & Spas’ Authentic Circle Appreciation Weeks throughout 2023, with added mental wellbeing sessions dedicated to Miraval colleagues. Additional highlights include NAMI’s contribution of data and resources to a Miraval colleague mental wellbeing tool. Previous collaboration highlights include a video series of soundscapes and meditations on NAMI’s Hearts+Minds website, which was created to raise awareness around the connections between physical and mental wellbeing.

“Miraval Resorts are valued collaborators with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This year, Miraval Austin generously hosted a retreat for the NAMI HelpLine team,” said Jessica Edwards, CDO, NAMI. “Every day, this team provides help and support to thousands of people navigating mental health challenges and the Miraval brand made it possible for them to experience a much-needed retreat where they could pause and focus on their wellness. You cannot pour from an empty cup, and NAMI is so grateful that our HelpLine team was able to recharge, so they can continue to support the people who need us. Supporting workplace mental health is hard yet essential work. Both management and colleagues have an important role because everyone benefits when we bring our full, authentic selves to work.”

Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble

Dr. Alfiee is a pioneering psychologist, scientist, author and mental health correspondent. Having founded The AAKOMA Project, she is focused on mental health for intersectional youth and young adults of color, including LGBTQAI+ youth and those with disabilities. In 2023, Miraval Resorts & Spas and Dr. Alfiee are collaboratively amplifying awareness surrounding diversity, equity, inclusion and self-care through a series of retreats and colleague sessions. This year, Dr. Alfiee will host three in-person “Caring for our Caregivers” sessions focused on Miraval colleague self-care and cultural responsiveness training. These sessions will offer colleagues access to mental wellbeing resources to enable more meaningful work-life integration through mindfulness and empower Miraval colleagues to foster a safe and inclusive workplace environment. These sessions were inspired by the first Elevation: Diverse Women’s Wellness Retreat which hosted social impact and non-profit mental health leaders at Miraval Arizona in 2022. The experience included transformative conversations around the elevation and creation of safe spaces for caregivers to rest, rejuvenate and renew. Later this year, Miraval Berkshires will host an immersive leadership retreat for Dr. Alfiee and a group of colleagues to reset and recharge and this fall, Miraval Austin will host Dr. Alfiee’s second annual Elevation: Diverse Women’s Wellness Retreat.



“When we met with the Miraval team, we immediately clicked around the shared values of mindfulness and equity in mental health. At The AAKOMA Project, we embody my personal value of creating space for human authenticity, self-acceptance and self-love,” said Breland-Noble. “Coupling these values with Miraval Resorts’ life in balance philosophy, AAKOMA and Miraval Resorts have built a collaborative relationship that authentically integrates our shared values and DEI in the wellness arena.”

Through ongoing support of aligned organizations, Miraval Resorts & Spas continue to drive progress and awareness through collaborative events, shared resources, interactive tools and thought leadership engagements. For more information on Miraval Resorts & Spas, please visit www.miravalresorts.com