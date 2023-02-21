Premier Inn MENA plans KSA venture under Middle East expansion

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA

Premier Inn MENA plans to take Britain’s biggest hotel brand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023 as part of its Middle East expansion, with discussions with several investors and potential business partners under way.

Premier Inn, which currently has 11 hotels across the UAE and Qatar, is also planning further expansion in its existing markets and elsewhere in the region as part of its long-term Middle East growth strategy .

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “Premier Inn’s focus for 2023 is to further evolve our brand and footprint in the region – on our existing ‘home grounds’ of the UAE and Qatar, elsewhere in the GCC and in other markets in the wider Middle East.

“With its huge investment in tourism under Vision 2030, a bid to host EXPO 2030 and world-class developments in full swing across the country, Saudi Arabia offers excellent opportunities for Premier Inn. We would be immensely proud to bring our much-loved brand to the Kingdom and be part of its ever-growing tourism and hospitality sector. Fruitful discussions are continuing, and we are confident that Premier Inn will make its KSA debut this year.”

Premier Inn also plans to launch a new, higher-grade room category in the Middle East, as well as more enhancements at its existing properties this year, reinforcing its commitment to the region and to maintaining its position as MENA’s hotel brand of choice for high quality, high value accommodation.

“2022 was a record year for Premier Inn MENA in terms of trading and growth, fueled by large-scale events such as Expo 2020 and the World Cup, the continued post-pandemic bounce-back, and the opening of our 11th property, Premier Inn Barsha Heights. With the peak travel season in full swing and a surge of visitors from China since borders reopened, it’s been an equally superb start to 2023 – a year in which we plan to continue to trade brilliantly, invest in our business, harness new technology and attract – and retain – great talent,” said Simon Leigh.

