Premier Inn launches Ramadan Poetry in Pictures kids’ contest

Premier Inn MENA has launched a Ramadan poetry and art competition for children, with prizes for the most original and creative interpretations of the Holy Month.

Budding wordsmiths and artists in the UAE and Qatar can unleash their creativity with Premier Inn’s Poetry in Pictures initiative, using words and drawings to describe what Ramadan means to them. The best entries will be displayed at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The competition is open to anybody aged 16 or below, with categories for ages seven and under, eight to 12 and 13 to 16. Children can enter with poems, drawings or a mixture of both.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “Poetry in Pictures builds on the success of our Ramadan contests in 2021 and 2022, which produced stunning works of art and revealed the true artistic flair of hundreds of children. This year, we’ve enhanced the initiative by bringing words into the mix and are using the competition to celebrate World Poetry Day, which falls on 21 March. We hope that parents, teachers, mentors, the arts and literature fraternity and residential community groups will encourage children to take part, and can’t wait to receive this year’s creations.”

Poetry in Pictures is running until 10 April.

The winners will be announced mid-April, with the top entries on parade at selected Premier Inn hotels and on digital channels until the end of the month.

Children can submit their Ramadan rhymes and artwork on a simple form, available for download on the Premier Inn website or @premierinngulf on social.