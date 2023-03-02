Yas Marina participates in the Dubai International Boat Show

: Yas Marina, the UAE’s finest superyacht marina complete with premium berthing facilities and unrivalled dining, nightlife and leisure experiences, is showcasing its offerings at the Dubai International Boat Show 2023 (DIBS) at the Dubai Harbour from 1st – 5th March.

The UAE’s only Five Gold Anchor Platinum rated marina, welcomes destination stakeholders and international travel partners to the trade show at its dedicated stand, number MLL-70.

Recognised as the premier and established boat shows in the UAE, GCC and Middle East, DIBS is the definitive event for luxury, lifestyle and boating excellence.

Visitors to DIBS will be treated to insights into the latest industry trends, interactive activations, access to beach clubs, live entertainment, discounts off marine related retail and much more.

DIBS will be held at the Dubai Harbour from 1st – 5th March.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable marinas in the world for its exceptional facilities, amenities and service levels. The premier lifestyle destination also offers a variety of licensed outlets, fitness and leisure facilities.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Marina boasts an additional 93 dry-berths, features numerous restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and racetrack. Then, as the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing hub of dining and nightlife entertainment.

From premier fitness facilities and physiotherapy to water sports including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, musical water fountain and a children’s playground, there’s something for all ages.

Weekly promotions and seasonal activities make Yas Marina a destination to keep discovering, morning, noon and night.

Website: www.yasmarina.ae