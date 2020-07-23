P&O Cruises extends Australasia cruise suspension

P&O Cruises has announced it is extending its pause in operations across Australia and New Zealand to October 29th response to the current impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sture Myrmell, P&O Cruises president, said while everyone hoped sailings would resume eventually, it had become increasingly clear that more time was needed for society to reinstate many modes of travel and community gatherings.

“The path to society reopening fully is continuing to evolve – and cruising will return when science and public health align, and people again feel comfortable to meet.

“With this in mind, we have reviewed the current end date of our pause in cruise operations,” Myrmell said.

“We will continue to use this time to liaise with authorities, public health experts and others in the industry to develop enhanced public health measures for when the time is right to resume sailing.

“This is by far the most challenging time the travel sector has ever experienced.

“However, like so many of our loyal guests and partners, we look forward to better times ahead when we can cruise again.”

In Australia, P&O Cruises will extend its pause in operations to October 29th - an extra 42 days to what had previously been announced.

However, in New Zealand, the brand will not return until at least early 2021.