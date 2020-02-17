Pitts appointed vice president with CWT

CWT has appointed David Pitts to the role of vice president, revenue management, global supplier management.

Pitts reports to Brian Mogler, senior vice president, global supplier management.

“We are pleased to welcome Dave into the team,” said Mogler.

“Dave will lead revenue management and data analytics strategy and will be instrumental in driving our value proposition to suppliers.”

Prior to joining the global supplier management team, Pitts served as head of TX (traveller experience) strategic planning where he was responsible for the analysis and reporting of the team’s operational performance, as well as defining its long-term strategy.

He first joined CWT in 2017 as director, enterprise strategy, where he drove innovation and operational improvement projects throughout the company.

Before joining CWT, Pitts served as senior manager at Deloitte Consulting.