Mamaka by Ovolo to open in Bali this year

Ovolo Group will unveil its first-ever resort in Indonesia in late 2020, with the opening of the beachfront Mamaka by Ovolo in the island’s revitalised Kuta precinct.

Formerly the Citadines Kuta Beach Bali, the property will close early this month and reopen as Mamaka by Ovolo, complete with 191 designer rooms and suites, innovative food and drink concepts, and unique experiences.

The new property will join the By Ovolo Collective, which includes the Nishi Apartments Canberra Australia, Mojo Nomad Aberdeen Harbour Hong Kong and the soon-to-open Sheung Wan Central Hong Kong.

The playful design aesthetic of Mamaka by Ovolo was envisioned by the Ovolo team and realised by ara design international, the brand behind many international hotel and resort projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavily inspired by its island home, Mamaka by Ovolo has merged the global brand ethos of Ovolo - that of vibrant, dynamic spaces - with ancient Balinese culture.

The hotel’s design will embrace vibrant colours and traditional Balinese textiles like kebaya baju, alongside natural materials, ample weaving, bold patterns, and lantern effect lighting.

Mamaka by Ovolo will boast several all-day bar and dining venues, including the island’s highest rooftop pool club with 270-degree views of Bali’s western beaches from Jimbaran to Canggu and beyond.

“Convention was not considered - this is our take on a resort.

“It will be a playground for travellers through food and drink with attitude, wellness and activities, a surf school and shop, and a little self-indulgence - they won’t want to leave,” said Girish Jhunjhnuwala, chief executive of Ovolo Group.

“This urban resort will bring a killer experience to Kuta adding to its growing vibe.”