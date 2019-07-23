Mademoiselle Val d’Isère to open in December

Airelles has confirmed Mademoiselle Val d’Isère will welcome its first guests on December 19th.

This is the latest opening for the luxury hotel collection which already includes Les Airelles in Courchevel and La Bastide in Gordes.

The brand-new five-star hotel is positioned at an altitude of 1,850 metres.

Situated in the very centre of Val d’Isère and directly at the base of the slopes, Mademoiselle will be the only luxury hotel in the area to offer ski in ski out access.

Designed to be a reinterpretation of a medieval-inspired castle, Mademoiselle will be home to 41 keys, including nine suites and five private penthouses, complete with their own dedicated butler.

Each room will feature a private balcony or terrace with views of the slopes or village and will be individually appointed with antique furniture and authenticated artwork from a collection of over 4,000 specially selected pieces; seamlessly blending modernity with tradition throughout.

Mademoiselle will also be home to a gallery of boutiques, offering the latest in fashion from iconic brands Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli as well as hair styling courtesy of Christophe Nicolas Biot.

The Bernard Orcel Ski Salon, which will be equipped with the newest equipment for guests to rent or buy, will ensure getting mountain ready is easier than ever - and returning back to the hotel even more delightful, with its buffet of delightful snacks.