Les Villages Nature Paris sustainability credentials recognised

Les Villages Nature Paris has become the first tourist destination to obtain four international labels related to sustainable development.

Already Clef Verte (Green Key) and Blue Community approved, the French resort, has been awarded two new certifications – ISO 14001 and ISO 50001.

Both new qualifications are in recognition of the management system in place, which is forever improving energy performance and green credentials.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 165 national standards bodies.

Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its environmental management standards are designed to reduce negative impacts on nature, decrease waste and be more sustainable.

The ISO 14001 standard is based on the principle of continuous improvement of environmental performance by controlling the impacts related to the company’s activity.

And the ISO 50001 standard aims to improve the energy performance of any organisation by providing guidelines for developing methodical energy management.

Situated 32 kilometres from Paris and six kilometres from Disneyland Paris, Les Villages Nature Paris is the perfect place to appreciate flora and fauna.

Designed by Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group and Euro Disney, the resort – made up of five different worlds – combines nature, architecture, sustainability and learning; it is designed for guests to immerse themselves in experiences, make the most of the great outdoors and discover something new.

With its partner, Bioregional, the resort continually works to meet its ten targeted objectives: zero carbon; zero waste; sustainable transport; sustainable water; using local, sustainable materials; protecting natural habitats and wildlife; sourcing local, sustainable food; economic development; improving quality of life and well-being; and helping the culture and community.

Lars Hallier, general manager of Les Villages Nature Paris, explained: “Les Villages Nature Paris’ commitment to sustainable development illustrates the group’s ambition to combine high environmental performance with customer experience and local socio-economic contribution.

“These labels and certifications, obtained through the work of the teams, recognise our efforts and allow us to anchor Les Villages Nature Paris as a responsible and sustainable tourist site”.

More Information

For more information about Les Villages Nature Paris, visit the official website.