Pelant appointed chief technology officer with CWT

CWT has announced the appointment of John Pelant to the roles of executive vice president and chief technology officer.

He will take up the title with the business-to-business travel management platform on November 1st.

Based in Minneapolis, Pelant will report to Kurt Ekert, chief executive of CWT, and serve as a member of the CWT executive leadership team.

Formerly chief information officer with the company, he will oversee the continued development of CWT’s engineering and technology, innovation and IT infrastructure and operations.

Pelant will take over these responsibilities from Andrew Jordan, who has decided to leave the company at the end of 2019 to pursue other interests outside of CWT, until when he will be working with John to ensure a smooth leadership transition with customers, technology partners and colleagues.

“A terrific leader who has been with CWT for many years, John brings invaluable insight and a track record of execution to our business-to-business focus.

“I am delighted to announce this appointment,” said Ekert.

“I am also saddened to see Andrew go, and thank him for the incredible contribution he has made delivering against our digital strategy, and for helping our strategic transformation.

“On behalf of everyone here I wish him every success and happiness in the future.”