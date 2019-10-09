Five Palm Jumeirah to launch Luvya festival in December

Five Palm Jumeirah has launched Luvya, a brand-new three-day lifestyle festival.

The hotel will bring together music, food, art and fashion for a unique beach, basement and rooftop experience from December 12th-14th.

With three stages showcasing over forty world-class artists, nine fashion shows, an array of live art and culinary choices, Luvya is the first festival of its kind in Dubai.

“Five has disrupted the luxury travel segment by creating an experiential-focused philosophy, which puts design, music, food, fashion and entertainment at the forefront of our millennial guest experience.

“Luvya brings all of these elements together to create a luxe five-star lifestyle extravaganza like no other,” says Aloki Batra, chief executive of Five Hospitality.

Situated on Five’s 150-metre private beach on West Palm Jumeirah, Luvya’s mainstage will showcase internationally renowned artists with breath-taking and unbeatable views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

Acclaimed British singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and producer Craig David will bring his infectious urban sounds to the mainstage.

Meanwhile, dance music sensation Lost Frequencies will fly in from Belgium, bringing his contagious energy and electrifying show to Dubai’s famous archipelago.

The much-loved British production trio Disciples will also perform mainstage at Five’s beach.

Guests will find Luvya’s second stage located at Dubai’s famous and popular celeb hangout, the Penthouse, featuring an excellent view of the city’s skyline and beaches below.

Widely-renowned French DJ and producer Klingande will take over the sky-high stage, sound-tracking the unmissable event with his signature tropical-house vibes, while DJ and producer London duo, Eli & Fur, are set to take over the decks, showcasing their much-loved tech house tracks.

Luvya will see parts of the five-star resort transformed into a runway as fashion designers bring the festival’s fashion show to life.

With nine catwalks, the festival will no doubt offer a unique experience.

Art installations will sweep through the festival, while local and upcoming artists will create artworks live throughout the three-day extravaganza.