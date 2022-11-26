New Partnership with Turkish Airlines

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces a partnership with Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles, a frequent flyer program from Türkiye’s national flag carrier, offering Miles&Smiles program members the opportunity to receive 300 Miles for every 5,000 CentaraThe1 points transferred for use on flights to over 300 international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

“It is a privilege to announce our partnership with Miles&Smiles and to be able to offer exclusive benefits to their loyal customers through our CentaraThe1 programme. With international travel once again on the rise, we are beyond excited to welcome guests back to our hotels and resorts around the world and to continue sharing our passion for service and Thai hospitality,” said Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Turkish Airlines SVP Marketing Arif Ali Gezmişoğlu said, “We provide Miles&Smiles members with benefits not only during flights, but throughout their lives. With the privileges we create in 13 different sectors, our members earn Miles and we welcome them back on our flights with award tickets. We as Turkish Airlines are confident that our members, who are joint customers of both brands, will be delighted with the collaboration of Miles&Smiles and Centara, which has a massive global hotel network.

Under this promotion, Miles&Smiles members can convert CentaraThe1 points in exchange for Miles. To take advantage of this offer, members need only transfer the desired number of points from their CentaraThe1 Card member account to their Miles&Smiles member account after logging in at centaraThe1.com. Travellers can accumulate Miles&Smiles Miles faster for use towards free flights, upgrades, extra baggage allowance and other benefits. In addition, CentaraThe1 loyalty programme members can also enjoy 15% off all participating hotel rates.

Those who are not yet members, can sign up for free in less than one minute and immediately start earning points at properties across Thailand, as well as in the Maldives, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, UAE, Oman, and Qatar. Every THB 30 (USD$ 1) spent on eligible hotel and resort stays, F&B, laundry services, or treatments at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree earns 5 points, which can now be converted into Miles&Smiles Miles by those who are both CentaraThe1 and Miles&Smiles members.

The partnership is the latest addition to Centara’s growing airline network which already includes Thai Airways, Singapore Airlines, Thai Vietjet, Go First, Myanmar Airways International, and Vistara Airways.

To learn more about the Centara x Turkish Airlines loyalty program Miles&Smiles offer, please visit https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-gb/miles-and-smiles/program-partners/hotels/centara-hotels/