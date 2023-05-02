Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry has revealed that the federal government is in talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to launch direct flights to Skardu, a popular tourist site in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A 25-member delegation led by Aun attended the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai. As reported by Gulf Today, Aun stated that the direct flights between UAE and Skardu will promote tourism in the northern areas.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered him to take key steps in collaboration with the private sector to increase tourism in the country.

Since Pakistan has the potential to grow its tourism industry, the government must facilitate travelers to explore attractive destinations in places like Skardu, he noted.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has set up a pavilion at ATM 2023 in partnership with other organizations such as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pearl Continental Hotels, Hashoo Group, etc.

Adviser to the PM also lauded the Pakistan Embassy in UAE and TDAP for their measures to support Pakistani exhibitors in participating in the event.

Ambassador of Pakistan in UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, described Pakistan’s participation in the ATM after a long break as a significant step forward, which will promote tourism in the country and enhance its soft image globally.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab Rana, emphasized that Pakistan offers exceptional views, rich culture, heritage, and diverse landscapes.

Over 160 countries and 2,000 exhibitors are participating in the ATM 2023. It is the 30th edition of the event, which is part of Arabian Travel Week, a 10-day long festival.

