Valor Hospitality Partners continues expansion with second Pakistan property

Valor Hospitality Middle East operates 6000+ keys globally, 1000+ keys in the Middle East and a strong development pipeline in the Middle East and Near East is a continued natural expansion. Since announcing the first property in Lahore, growing further in Pakistan has been a focus.

The 5-star internationally branded property will feature 114 luxurious Rooms and Suites, an airy feature sky lobby, over 3000 sq. mts of banqueting space to include a ballroom and spacious multi-purpose meeting rooms. Dining options will include a unique all-day diner and a cozy bar amongst the three planned venues, supported by 24-hr private dining. Leisure and wellness options will include a fully equipped gym & fitness centre, stunning infinity pool and a spa offering holistic and indulgent treatments for ladies and gents. In a first of its kind, the expansive ‘Executive Club’ of over 6,400 sq. mts within the development, will feature a snooker club, cigar room, kids play area, ladies and gents salon, cinema, batting pitch amongst a host of other recreational facilties.

The expansive branded and serviced Residential component will offer 314 units in different configurations and options, fitted with modern day comforts and offering contemporary design.

The well planned mixed-use tower will be located in the AAA Octa 2, Karachi, which will also offer commercial, retail and community spaces. The hotel rooms and residences will offer stunning views of Bahria town and have direct connectivity to the M9 motorway.

“Since announcing our first property last year in Lahore, Pakistan, we are so pleased to grow our presence in Pakistan further, in the beautiful coastal city of Karachi this time”, said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East. “We are very fortunate to be trusted by the visionary and forward-thinking owners and partners of AAA Associates to manage their investment. We are confident the development will offer a great lifestyle choice to investors and guests visiting Karachi for business or pleasure ” Bergue concluded.

Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Chairman of AAA Associates and MD Shahzad Ali Kiani said, “We are excited to partner with Valor Hospitality Partners, a globally recognized and renowned hotel operator. For a project of this calber and investment, it was very important for us to have a truster partner, which we found in Valor’s team. We look forward to sharing details on the international hotel brand partner in the near future, which will add another global dimension to the project”. “Karachi is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and we are confident this project will be an exciting new addition to the city’s business landscape and skyline. Branded and Serviced residences will offer a luxurious and convenient addition to Karachi’s well heeled residents ” they added.