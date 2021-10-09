Israel urges Arabs neighbours to visit during Expo 2020

Israel minister of tourism, Yoel Razvozov, has asked his country’s Arab neighbours to “come for a visit” in the spirit of the Abraham Accords and a peaceful future.

“The signing of the Abraham Accords last year was a historic, watershed moment for the Middle East that marked the beginning of an entirely new chapter for the region.

“It represents a decision to build a better future together that will benefit all of our people,” Razvozov said in a speech at the launch of the Israel Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We believe that in order to reach a better tomorrow, one should choose practical and positive actions today.

“So, I’m delighted to invite all of you to come and visit my country. Come and see for yourself what Israel is really about,” the tourism minister added.

Israel’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is a “dream come true” made possible by the normalisation of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, according to Menachem Gantz, the Israel pavilion spokesperson and communications manager.

In a recent interview with the Expo News Service, Gantz said: “This is a historic moment.

“The Expo in Dubai is historic, and it is especially historic for Israel. It is the first time that Israel can participate in such a world exhibition in an Arab country.

“We are very, very pleased and we understand that this dream-come-true is also thanks to the partnership we have with the UAE.

“We thank the host country for giving us the opportunity.”