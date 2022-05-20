Online Tour of smart city Tallinn proves a success

One of the recent initiatives at Kuoni Tumlare involved setting up a virtual tour to Tallinn, Estonia, in the high-tech Ulemiste district, for WASEDA University, a research-intensive institution located in the heart of Tokyo.

The Ulemiste district is a truly unique place to visit as it’s a smart city that is pushing the envelope when it comes to implementing technology into our daily lives. The virtual tour immersed students from WASEDA University, in this smart city through the guided online tour.

This district in Tallinn is one of the most technologically integrated cities in Europe. Visitors from across the globe can experience all sorts of impressive implementations, such as self-driving buses, digital prescriptions, lunch box recycling and other incredible technological innovations.

WASEDA University wanted to organize a budget-friendly online tour of a smart city to provide its students with a comprehensive and deep understanding on the subject – from the philosophy behind the smart city concept all the way to its application.

After evaluating the request, an online tour of the Ulemiste district was the perfect match for their needs. In fact, the Ülemiste smart city is a modern and future oriented technology campus that hosts 300 international and domestic companies and nationals from more than 50 countries.

A local team in Estonia built this online tour of the Ulemiste district from scratch. Before going live, they thoroughly assessed the beautiful district of Ulemiste and inspected key infrastructure and interesting sites to include in the tour. We had to visit the site multiple times to ensure that we added real-world elements and entertaining activities. Within eight days, they were able to set up the virtual tour and deliver a memorable, engaging, and insightful experience in collaboration with the Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences.

After the virtual tour was concluded, they received some great feedback from the students. It was a great learning experience for everyone involved, and it turned out to be an incredible, immersive, and engaging virtual tour of this smart city.

