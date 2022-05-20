Ambassador Cruise Line launches second ship

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the launch of its 2023/24 sailing programme which will see the cruise line’s first ship Ambience return for her second season with new itineraries as well as Ambassador’s latest edition to the fleet, Ambition take to the seas. Ambition will set sail on her inaugural season on 4 March 2023 with capacity for 1,200 guests. Together the two ships will be sailing to six continents and 58 countries, calling at 165 ports and cruising over 176,195 nautical miles.

For 2023/24, Ambience will be sailing a brand new 120-night ‘Grand Round the World Cruise’, the cruise line’s longest itinerary to date, whilst Ambition will depart from both Ambassador’s home port of London Tilbury and six new regional UK ports: Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

Ambassador, the first British cruise line to launch in over a decade, will continue to offer premium-value, authentic cruising experiences for the British market. Specialising in no-fly itineraries that are adult-focussed and primarily aimed at the 50-plus market.

Ambassador Cruise Line Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to offer our guests several very attractive launch offers, a range of new and exciting itineraries as part of our 2023/24 programme, and launch our second ship Ambition’s inaugural season. Following the success of Ambience’s launch, our ethos of premium-value, authentic and friendly cruising remains our focus. Let us take you on cruises that all our guests are saying offer exceptional cuisine, amazing entertainment, feels just like home, with a crew that treat guests like family and delivers outstanding service. It is a privilege to launch Ambassador’s new season and we hope that both the travel trade and our guests benefit from the excellent value fares and offers across our ships.”

Both Ambience and Ambition’s 2023/24 itineraries will offer a number of themed cruises, as well as a selection of multi-generational sailings. Ambassador’s purpose is to inspire every guest to experience authentic cruising, effortlessly and sustainably.

